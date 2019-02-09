FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana

By Hoodline
Ready to get to know the freshest new spots in Santa Ana? From traditional ramen to specialty burgers to omakase-style sushi, read on for the newest eateries to make their debut around town.

Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki



Photo: Leela L./Yelp

A Sandpointe newcomer, Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki is a spot to score ramen and more that's located at 136 W. MacArthur Blvd.

Menu offerings include starters like seaweed salad, spicy garlic edamame and shrimp tempura, while entrees range from teriyaki and poke bowls to stir-fried udon and traditional ramen. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Ground House Burger



Photo: Trina D./Yelp

Ground House Burger is a spot to score burgers and more, that recently opened at 201 E. Fourth St. in Lacy.

The unique burger joint -- with an additional outpost in Irvine - features signature creations like the Pinoy bur with banana ketchup aioli, and the Fry Roulette -- a french fry-themed platter including six different sides and 12 accompanying sauces to boot.

OmG Omakase by Gino



Photo: Quoc H./Yelp

OmG Omakase by Gino is a new sushi bar that's located at 304 N. Main St. And with five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

Expect to find an authentic omakase-style experience where, according to tradition, the chef personally selects artfully plated sushi and sashimi offerings. Past dishes have included Kushi oysters, Hokkaido uni (sea urchin) and Siberian sturgeon. Due to minimal seating, reservations are recommended.
