Get to know the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana

Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki
Photo: Leela L./Yelp
A Sandpointe newcomer, Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki is a spot to score ramen and more that's located at 136 W. MacArthur Blvd.
Menu offerings include starters like seaweed salad, spicy garlic edamame and shrimp tempura, while entrees range from teriyaki and poke bowls to stir-fried udon and traditional ramen. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Ground House Burger
Photo: Trina D./Yelp
Ground House Burger is a spot to score burgers and more, that recently opened at 201 E. Fourth St. in Lacy.
The unique burger joint -- with an additional outpost in Irvine - features signature creations like the Pinoy bur with banana ketchup aioli, and the Fry Roulette -- a french fry-themed platter including six different sides and 12 accompanying sauces to boot.
OmG Omakase by Gino
Photo: Quoc H./Yelp
OmG Omakase by Gino is a new sushi bar that's located at 304 N. Main St. And with five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Expect to find an authentic omakase-style experience where, according to tradition, the chef personally selects artfully plated sushi and sashimi offerings. Past dishes have included Kushi oysters, Hokkaido uni (sea urchin) and Siberian sturgeon. Due to minimal seating, reservations are recommended.