Get to know these 3 new Hollywood businesses

Inn Ann
6801 Hollywood Blvd., Floor 5
Photo: Ayumi S./Yelp
Inn Ann is a Japanese spot.
It's a Japanese restaurant owned and operated by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Chef Taro Araki has worked for the Consul-General of Japan for over 10 years. The menu offers a traditional kaiseki (multi-course) meal at two price points and a vegetarian kaiseki meal.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out nine reviews, Inn Ann has been getting positive attention.
Kikka H. noted, "This is a relatively new restaurant that has Michelin star-caliber Japanese kaiseki. The room is beautiful with comfortable banquets and chairs with plenty of space in between to allow for great conversation. The wagyu was phenomenal."
Yelper Alex M. wrote, "I would definitely recommend the wagyu and the king crab tempura. The chestnut souffle was very unique."
Inn Ann is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Vino Bistro
6266 Sunset Blvd.
Photo: ANDREW S./Yelp
Vino Bistro is a tapas and wine bar.
From the same owners as Osteria Mamma come this new restaurant, which pairs wine selections with authentic Italian small plates. Tapas include slowly roasted pork on toasted bread, clams in oil and garlic, fried shrimp and calamari and octopus salad. The pasta dishes include chicken hen ravioli, saffron seafood risotto and lamb ragu.
Yelp users are excited about Vino Bistro, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on the site.
Laura F. noted, "This place has an extensive selection of wines. We ordered the octopus, the salmon crostini and a salad. Everything was absolutely delicious."
Yelper Lissa G. wrote, "I'm amazed that there's a good spot to grab food before heading to the Palladium! Owned by the same people who run Osteria Mamma, you can find some of the wines and same attention to detail with the food."
Vino Bistro is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Eaten Cafe
5527 Hollywood Blvd.
Photo: eaten cafe/Yelp
eaten cafe is a spot to score burgers, chicken wings, salads and more.
The menu offers crispy chicken tenders with fries, kale slaw and ranch dip; Blue Beets salad with arugula, beets, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic and olive oil; and the patty melt, with a grass-fed beef patty, grilled onion, cheddar cheese with eaten Thousand Island dressing on a grilled sourdough.
Yelp users are excited about eaten cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on the site.
Dory B. noted, "This is comfort food done right. We ordered the Crispy Hot Chicken Sandwich and the Patty Melt. The beef is grass-fed, the chicken is free-range and the kale slaw and brioche details truly make a difference."
Yelper Patrick M. wrote, "This place is great! It is classic American food (burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings) and some other options like chicken and beef kabob plates. They also have Italian coffee! Reasonably priced for the area and you get a lot of food."
eaten cafe is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.