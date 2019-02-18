Get to know these 3 new Sherman Oaks businesses

Miniso
Miniso, situated at 14006 Riverside Drive, Suite #65, is a department store and discount store, offering accessories and more.
Yelp users are excited about Miniso, which currently holds five stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Melissa G., who reviewed Miniso on Jan. 19, wrote, "Miniso carries Moomin items, which are hard to find in the United States. I bought a tote bag, and may go back for a turquoise power bank."
Rita
Rita is a bar located at 13817 Ventura Blvd.
The fresh arrival currently holds 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Peter S. wrote, "The atmosphere here is cool and trendy. The bartenders were super cool, and the drink selection is inspired and far from boring!"
Rita is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday and Thursday and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)
Cafe Areni
Cafe Areni is a Russian, Armenian and traditional American spot located at 4373 Woodman Ave.
Cafe Areni currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive attention.
Abraham J. wrote, "This spot serves up terrific Russian and Middle Eastern food. It also offers amazing quality at a great price. I'll be back."
Cafe Areni is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
