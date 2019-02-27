Get to know these 4 new Koreatown businesses

Guisados
3500 Wilshire Blvd., 2nd Floor
Photo: Ryan J./Yelp
Guisados is a Mexican spot.
The restaurant is known for handmade corn tortillas and traditional guisados, which is a slow-cooked meat stew. Located in the Platform 35 Market Hall, it is one of five Guisados locations in LA.
Yelp users are excited about Guisados, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Brian C., who reviewed Guisados on Feb. 25, wrote, "If you want homemade Mexican flavor, this is definitely the spot to get a taste of that! I got the mole taco and the steak picado tacos. The salsas were good as well."
Yelper Erin P. wrote, "This place has four different types of vegetarian tacos and they are all amazing. Super friendly people in a cool new food hall."
Guisados is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Mattoni Pizza Kitchen
3500 Wilshire Blvd., 2nd Floor
Photo: Candice S./Yelp
Mattoni Pizza Kitchen is a New American and Italian spot, offering pizza and more.
The menu offers five specialty pizzas, such as The Savage, with barbecue sauce, chicken, bacon bits, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Diners can also create their own pizza, as well as order pasta and calzones. It is located in the Platform 35 Market Hall.
Yelp users are excited about Mattoni Pizza Kitchen, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Victoria V., who reviewed Mattoni Pizza Kitchen on Feb. 14, wrote, "They have pizza, wing combos, pasta, and salads. The pizza is thin crust and baked in a brick oven so it has the perfect crunch."
Yelper Kay H. wrote, "Their crust is so good. They press it right in front of you, and then you choose your toppings. The prices are pretty solid--around $8 for cheese, $11 with three toppings--and they're very generous with the toppings."
Mattoni Pizza Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Brazilian Wax Studio
3000 W. 6th St., Suite 206
Photo: Brazilian Wax Studio/Yelp
Brazilian Wax Studio is an eyebrow and body waxing spot.
The salon uses hard wax for its services. First-time clients can take advantage of a deal for a Brazilian wax for $20.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Brazilian Wax Studio has been getting positive attention.
Keren K. noted, "Hana is remarkably talented and gave the best Brazilian wax I've ever had. Not only was it as painless as it could be, but she is also thorough extremely quick."
Yelper Samantha A. wrote, "Best wax in town! Hana was incredibly sweet and gentle! She made me feel so comfortable the moment I came in for my appt."
Brazilian Wax Studio is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Urban L Dance Studio
266 S. Oxford Ave.
Photo: Urban LA Dance Studio/Yelp
Urban LA Dance Studio is a dance studio and recording and rehearsal studio.
The studio offers classes in a variety of dance styles, including hip-hop, K-pop, urban choreography and cardio hip-hop. Classes are limited to 15 students.
Urban LA Dance Studio's current rating of five stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Benjamin D., who reviewed Urban LA Dance Studio on Feb. 24, wrote, "Urban LA is a quaint, intimate learning space that's perfect for dancers of any level. Because the classes are smaller than those of other studios, the instructors are able to give their attention to each individual student, making sure they are picking up on the exercises and improving."
Yelper Anna H. wrote, "The studio is clean and has great lighting and space for learning. I think the studio space is perfect for the 15 person cap per class. Their focus is a more intimate class setting, so their students don't get intimidated and get better feedback."
Urban LA Dance Studio is open from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Thursday, 4-10 p.m. on Friday, and 2:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.