FOOD & DRINK

Get turkey-focused fare and more at Alsace's new Just Turkey

Photo: Just Turkey/Yelp

By Hoodline
Turkey fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Just Turkey, the new arrival is located at 3340 La Cienega Blvd. in Alsace.

With the original location situated in Chicago, the new California outpost features the same turkey-focused cuisine as its predecessor -- from butter-crusted turkey burgers and grilled wraps to turkey lasagna and tacos.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Just Turkey has been warmly received by patrons.

Shane Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 18, wrote, "I ordered the turkey wrap with jerk turkey, and it was absolutely perfectly balanced. Just enough spice, just enough mayo. Perfection."

And Yelper Steven M. wrote,"Delicious turkey sandwich and excellent service -- don't miss it! The grilled onions are excellent, and they also make a mean turkey lasagna."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Just Turkey is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Fresh New American spot Heirloom, a Modern Farmhouse opens its doors in Huntington Beach
The Rooster brings farm-to-table New American cuisine to Santa Monica
New Mexican spot Tocaya Organica - Beverly Center debuts in West Hollywood
Disgusting Food Museum headed to downtown LA
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rain brings concern of possible mudslides to Woolsey-ravaged areas
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Rain to hit SoCal burn areas Wednesday, Thursday
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1K checks to Paradise High students, staff
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
Teen football players accused of raping teammates with broom
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
DA: Man deliberately drove to LA to commit anti-Semitic assault
Show More
Castaic man takes journey across the country in 'Roll With Me'
Man arrested after cache of weapons recovered from OC home
Police seek help locating missing 76-year-old Inglewood man
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
Spark of Love: Firefighters, Honda help with toy drive
More News