Get turkey-focused fare and more at Alsace's new Just Turkey

Turkey fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Just Turkey, the new arrival is located at 3340 La Cienega Blvd. in Alsace.
With the original location situated in Chicago, the new California outpost features the same turkey-focused cuisine as its predecessor -- from butter-crusted turkey burgers and grilled wraps to turkey lasagna and tacos.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Just Turkey has been warmly received by patrons.
Shane Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 18, wrote, "I ordered the turkey wrap with jerk turkey, and it was absolutely perfectly balanced. Just enough spice, just enough mayo. Perfection."
And Yelper Steven M. wrote,"Delicious turkey sandwich and excellent service -- don't miss it! The grilled onions are excellent, and they also make a mean turkey lasagna."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Just Turkey is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
