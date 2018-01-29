FOOD & DRINK

Get Waffles And More At Downtown's New 'Dolly Llama'

A new spot to score waffles, ice cream and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 611 S. Spring St. in Downtown, the new addition is called The Dolly Llama.

This new spot specializes in three different types of dessert-style waffles--traditional, the waffle stick, and bubble waffles.

The menu is based on a build-your-own dessert concept, so customers first start by choosing which sauces to add like Nutella, peanut butter, or chocolate. Next, guests can add a section of toppings such as banana, almonds, cinnamon toast cereal, strawberries, or Oreo cookies.

And if you ordered the bubble waffle, you can finish your treat off with a selection of ice cream flavors like horchata, green tea, or salted caramel.

There's a selection signature milkshakes and hot drinks on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Noah B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "Fun little shop with a cool atmosphere. The waffles are more along the soft rather than crunchy side, which was fine for me because it was almost like a cake-donut texture, and which I love."

Yelper Darylynn D. added: "I came here wanting to try the bubble waffle ice cream. It wasn't too bad of a dessert. When you enter the space is huge and they provide downstairs and upstairs seating."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Dolly Llama is open daily from noon-midnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessrestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News