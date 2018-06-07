FOOD & DRINK

Get your burrito fix: Soto's Kitchen opens in Mid-Wilshire

Photo: Soto's Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for Mexican? Check out Soto's Kitchen at 1292 S. La Brea Ave., which recently opened its doors in Mid-Wilshire.

Expect to find dishes like a breakfast burrito with house chorizo, egg and refried pinto beans, and a skinny burrito with shredded beef simmered in roasted green chiles. The menu, which is inspired by family recipes, also includes vegetarian and vegan options.

The fresh arrival has a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Buffy F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 3, said, "Amazing breakfast! Such a cute place: comfy modern decor, marinated meats and fresh salsas to die for. Try the adobada breakfast plate or skinny burrito. And don't miss the ceviche and tortilla chips for $5."

Yelper Neema Z. added, "I was in the area and stumbled upon this eatery and figured I'd give it a shot. I rarely write Yelp reviews but I had to post one here because the torta I got was so good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Soto's Kitchen is open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Saturday and Sunday. It's closed Tuesday-Friday, but the restaurant says on its website that service hours will be expanded soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News