Global chain 85°C Bakery Cafe comes to Sherman Oaks

A new Asian bakery and patisserie/cake spot has opened up shop in Westfield Fashion Square. The new arrival to Sherman Oaks, called 85C Bakery Cafe , is located at 14006 Riverside Drive, Suite 30, and is part of a chain of bakeries with over 1,000 locations worldwide.Expect to find an assortment of Asian-inspired treats on offer, ranging from egg custard tarts and seasonal treats to decadent cakes and Japanese-style brioche. (See the full bakery menu here .)Beverage offerings include hot and cold espresso drinks like caramel macchiatos, hazelnut lattes and americanos. A variety of tea is available as well, along with non-caffeinated taro lattes. (You can view the drink menu here .)With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.Daniel W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "The pastries are fresh, light, delicate, flavorful -- and reasonably priced ($10 bought more than enough for two)! ... Everything was exceptionally authentic and delicious!""Their salted caramel iced coffee is the perfect salty sweet pick-me-up," said Yelper Laurie W. "And I've yet to try a dessert here that I didn't like."Head on over to check it out: 85C Bakery Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.