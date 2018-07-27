Global chain 85°C Bakery Cafe comes to Sherman Oaks

A new Asian bakery and patisserie/cake spot has opened up shop in Westfield Fashion Square. The new arrival to Sherman Oaks, called 85C Bakery Cafe, is located at 14006 Riverside Drive, Suite 30, and is part of a chain of bakeries with over 1,000 locations worldwide.
Expect to find an assortment of Asian-inspired treats on offer, ranging from egg custard tarts and seasonal treats to decadent cakes and Japanese-style brioche. (See the full bakery menu here.)
Beverage offerings include hot and cold espresso drinks like caramel macchiatos, hazelnut lattes and americanos. A variety of tea is available as well, along with non-caffeinated taro lattes. (You can view the drink menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.
Daniel W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "The pastries are fresh, light, delicate, flavorful -- and reasonably priced ($10 bought more than enough for two)! ... Everything was exceptionally authentic and delicious!"
"Their salted caramel iced coffee is the perfect salty sweet pick-me-up," said Yelper Laurie W. "And I've yet to try a dessert here that I didn't like."
Head on over to check it out: 85C Bakery Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
