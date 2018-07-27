FOOD & DRINK

Global chain 85°C Bakery Cafe comes to Sherman Oaks

Photo: 85°C Bakery Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Asian bakery and patisserie/cake spot has opened up shop in Westfield Fashion Square. The new arrival to Sherman Oaks, called 85C Bakery Cafe, is located at 14006 Riverside Drive, Suite 30, and is part of a chain of bakeries with over 1,000 locations worldwide.

Expect to find an assortment of Asian-inspired treats on offer, ranging from egg custard tarts and seasonal treats to decadent cakes and Japanese-style brioche. (See the full bakery menu here.)

Beverage offerings include hot and cold espresso drinks like caramel macchiatos, hazelnut lattes and americanos. A variety of tea is available as well, along with non-caffeinated taro lattes. (You can view the drink menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.

Daniel W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "The pastries are fresh, light, delicate, flavorful -- and reasonably priced ($10 bought more than enough for two)! ... Everything was exceptionally authentic and delicious!"

"Their salted caramel iced coffee is the perfect salty sweet pick-me-up," said Yelper Laurie W. "And I've yet to try a dessert here that I didn't like."

Head on over to check it out: 85C Bakery Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
New food truck Bibi's Kitchen now open in the Encino area
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
BLKdot Coffee opens new shop at Irvine Market Place
Robot cook Flippy is coming to Dodger Stadium in August
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 11,500 acres
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Carr Fire near Redding: Firefighter, bulldozer operator killed
Off-duty sheriff's deputy stabbed in East LA
Studio City nail salon wedding ring theft suspect arrested
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Show More
VIDEO: Fight erupts at Donald Trump star on Walk of Fame
Ed Asner launches Camp Ed, an arts camp for those with special needs
Twitter post makes CA shop owner's forgotten anniversary into day he will never forget
Passenger killed in South Gate road rage shooting
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
More News