Gluten-free diners, rejoice: Here are the 5 best spots to try in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gluten-free eateries around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Happy Days Cafe
Photo: Margaret M./Yelp
Topping the list is Happy Days Cafe. Located at 14552 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the family-owned dessert and coffee spot is the highest rated restaurant with gluten-free options in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 620 reviews on Yelp.
Come try offerings like the stuffed churros, made with rice flour and filled with your choice of Nutella, dulce de leche, chocolate or guava. Having trouble deciding? Indulge in the stuffed sampler, complete with one of each filling flavor. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelper Adriane P., who reviewed the spot July 29, wrote, "This is awesome! Gluten-free, vegan-friendly dessert options -- definitely get your money's worth. Churro doughnuts, stuffed churros, churro ice cream sandwiches, coffee, espresso, tea -- yes, please!"
2. Shojin
Photo: Monsieur I./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Shojin, situated at 333 S. Alameda St., Suite 310. The restaurant -- with an additional outpost in Culver City -- is a Japanese vegan and macrobiotic dining spot serving up organic, gluten-free food with no chemical seasonings or harmful additives.
On the menu, expect fresh sushi rolls and summer specials, along with specialty gluten-free desserts like the lemon and blackberry gelato pie, or tempura banana and chocolate mousse with salted caramel ice cream. (See the full menu here.)
With four stars out of 1,577 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese vegan and gluten-free spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Nina H., who reviewed the restaurant Aug. 10, wrote, "Absolutely amazing fine dining and perfect to impress someone with this sophisticated and vegan sushi -- pricey, but worth it. A culinary experience of its own."
3. Powerplant Superfood Cafe
Photo: Johnny U./Yelp
Mid-City's Powerplant Superfood Cafe, located at 5671 W. Pico Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian and gluten-free breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 459 reviews.
Look forward to a menu that changes by the season, with all-day breakfast and organic coffee to boot. Gluten-free options include kimchi avocado hummus, Northern Thai coconut curry stew with baby bok choy, and Baja tostadas -- organic corn tortillas topped with black beans, corn, housemade taco "meat," avocado crema and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
"Had their special, the 'meatloaf'," said Yelper Quinn V. "Very filling and very good. Had their brownie with ice cream that was vegan and gluten free. Amazing to be able to have that!"
4. Ring - Baked Tofu Donuts
Photo: Ring - Baked Tofu Donuts/Yelp
Ring - Baked Tofu Donuts, a gluten-free spot that offers doughnuts, coffee, tea and more in Canoga Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 409 Yelp reviews.
Established in 2013, the shopsays it uses high-quality ingredients from all over the world. Come try one of the eatery's tofu doughnuts in a variety of classic and rotating flavors like matcha, red velvet, honey and Earl Grey. (You can see a full list of offerings here.)
"Gluten-free doughnuts," wrote Yelper John M. "Yup, you done heard right. This joint bakes up some good tofu doughnuts. I ordered the double chocolate and red velvet, and both were excellent."
Interested? Head on over to 6800 Owensmouth Ave., Suite 130, to see for yourself.
5. Vegetable
Photo: vegetables/Yelp
Over in Studio City, check out Vegetable, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 358 reviews on Yelp.
This organic, plant-based restaurant features guilt-free comfort favorites like gluten-free biscuits with country gravy; saffron-infused pan-seared corn cakes; and truffled wild mushroom and Brussels sprout risotto complete with arborio rice, whole roasted garlic, pinot grigio, sweet cream butter and more. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Delece J., who reviewed the spot July 20, wrote, "I was blown away by the food. I went with a friend and we shared the butternut squash toast, and the wild mushroom and Brussels sprouts truffled risotto. I cannot wait to go back and try other items on the menu."
Hungry? You can find the vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free spot at 3711 Cahuenga Blvd., between Studio City and the Hollywood Hills.