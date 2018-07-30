If pizza and casual Italian fare are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Gourmet Romano, the newcomer is located at 4017 W. Riverside Drive, Unit C, in Burbank and features Roman-style cuisine in the form of savory and sweet gourmet pizzas, fresh paninis, salads and suppli -- Italian fried rice balls.
The pizzeria comes courtesy of married owners Karen and Serina Galstyan, the business says on its website, who learned their special dough recipe while living and working in Rome, Italy.
Come try specialties like mortadella paninis with Italian ricotta cheese, sea salt and black pepper; and the Welcome to Hell -- a pizza topped with Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami calabrese, nduja (spreadable pork salami) and organic parsley. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Gourmet Romano has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp.
Steve R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "Romano makes good pizza. In fact, great pizza. The crust is unique. It's light and crunchy, but not too crunchy at all. The toppings are fresh and delicious."
"Amazing place!" wrote Yelper Kate Z. "Pizza tastes like those in Italy! Owners and staff are very nice people! Now it is our favorite pizza place in the neighborhood!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gourmet Romano is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Gourmet Romano makes Burbank debut, with pizza, paninis and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories