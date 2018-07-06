Gramercy brings East Coast-inspired cocktails and fare to Santa Monica

Hungry? A New York-style neighborhood bar and classic American spot (featuring an homage to the late Anthony Bourdain) has you covered. Located at 2460 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, the new arrival is called Gramercy.
The spot comes courtesy of Travis Clemens Santos and Troy Donnell, Eater Los Angeles reports, co-owners of West Hollywood's Bruhaus, The Belmont and The West End.
On the menu, expect to find East Coast-inspired comfort food offerings like chicken wings pizzaiola; Maine lobster rolls; and silver dollar pancakes with fresh berries, maple syrup and chantilly cream.
Thirsty? Come try one of the spot's specialty cocktails like the SoHo -- a mix of Botanist Gin, yellow chartreuse and orange bitters. (You can view the full menu here.)
Gramercy has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
George C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "I love the NYC theme, starting with the homage to Gramercy Park and down to the cocktail names. ... But it's not just the drinks that are delicious; the food here is out of this world. The Gramercy Burger in particular is outrageously good."
"Really solid little watering hole, great vibe (it's bright and airy now) and excellent food!" said Yelper Mark H. "Check it out -- you won't be disappointed."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gramercy is open from 11-2 a.m daily.
