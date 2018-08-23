FOOD & DRINK

Grater Grilled Cheese adds new location in Huntington Beach

Photo: Mal C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood eatery has you covered. Located at 120 Fifth St. in Huntington Beach, the new arrival is called Grater Grilled Cheese.

The regional chain -- with additional outposts in San Diego, Irvine and Eastlake (coming soon) -- began with "a passion for the great American grilled cheese sandwich and a food truck," says the business on its website, and has since drawn big-name praise for its unique flavor combinations from Zagat, The San Diego Union Tribune and more.

Expect to find over 10 signature sandwiches, such as the Modena grilled cheese with roasted bell peppers, goat cheese, balsamic glaze and white truffle oil; and grilled cheese filled with butter-fried lobster, crab and the spot's signature Sierra Nevada Pale Ale beer chipotle aioli.

Burgers, Grater Cheese french fries and mac and cheese are also on hand, as well as a kid's menu and monthly specials. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Nikki F., whoreviewed the new spot on Aug. 19, wrote, "This is no ordinary grilled cheese. I've never had a sandwich like this before! First, I had the ham and cheese (basic I know), then I had the same, but added macaroni. It was the best grilled cheese I've ever had."

"I had a regular grilled cheese sandwich, with tomato added," shared Yelper Dan R. "It was really good -- crunchy outside and gooey inside. Plus, it was quite big too."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Grater Grilled Cheese is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
