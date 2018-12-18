Gray Tavern brings tapas, cocktails and more to Studio City | Hoodline

A new tavern offering tapas, cocktails and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Gray Tavern, the new addition is located at 10964 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City. Executive Chef Jason Francisco helms the new tavern, and has designed a menu of Spanish-Mediterranean dishes.
On the menu, look for fried calamari, salmon paella with shishito peppers and lamb shank with espresso burgundy sauce, chickpeas and gremolata. The cocktail menu features the Pink Ranger, with grapefruit-infused vodka, grapefruit juice and rosemary, and the Dad Bod, with bacon-washed Maker's Mark bourbon, smoked maple syrup and tobacco bitters.
The new place has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Jessica M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 6, wrote, "The ambiance, decor and details are to die for! The inside is that of a sleek, modern gastropub, and the heated patio is a very cozy. ... The food is tapas-style shared plates. They have a large bar with unique and delicious signature cocktails. Everything I have tried so far is absolutely amazing and it is a great price point."
And Natalie B. wrote, "Amazing! The food and atmosphere are phenomenal. I highly recommend the chicken wings (most amazing sauce ever), the potatoes, the chicken and the steak!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gray Tavern is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
