Brunch spots kicking it up a notch in 8 SoCal neighborhoods

ATRIUM, LOS FELIZ
For a diverse brunch experience in a beautiful setting, check out Atrium restaurant in Los Feliz. To break down their brunch extravaganza, we spoke with Chef Hunter Pritchett about their unique menu. This restaurant comes complete with an outdoor patio area, while the indoor-outdoor setting offers both bright skylights and trees in the dining room. Their menu is farmers market-inspired and has flavors as far reaching as South America and South Korea.
1816 12 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz, 90027
https://www.atriumlosfeliz.com/
MADERA KITCHEN, HOLLYWOOD
Madera has an indulgent menu from chicken and waffles to popsicle mimosas, served in a setting so lovely, it often hosts brunch weddings!
1835 N Cahuenga Blvd, Hollywood, 90028
https://cahuengagroup.com/maderakitchen/
TERRA EATALY, CENTURY CITY
With traditional Southern Italian ingredients and rooftop views, Terra Eataly is primed to become one of your go-to spots for an upscale brunch experience. Surrounded by greenery, it's easy to escape into a different world here. Join Chef Dello Stritto as he walks us though Terra Eataly's specialty menu and their redesigned version of classic brunch dishes with an old school Italian twist!
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Westfield Century City, 90067
https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/los-angeles/la-terra/
CICI'S CAFÉ, TARZANA
For those with an adventurous appetite and a passion for pancakes, you've got to get to CiCi's. With a menu more than 30 pages long, they've got a little something for everybody. There's usually a long line at this L.A. staple, but it's so worth the wait! You've gotta try the souffle pancakes- but order them as soon as you sit down. They take 40 minutes to make!
Locations in Tarzana at 18912 Ventura Blvd, and in Westlake Village at 30990 Russell Rand Road.
http://www.ciciscafe.com/
Watch more here: https://www.facebook.com/localish/videos/1137819006383661/
SAGE
Enjoy the benefits of vegan food without compromising one bit on taste. Sage Plant-Based Bistro in Old Town Pasadena has creative vegan offerings that can seduce even the biggest meat-eaters. Start with a berry-packed acai bowl or savor the satisfying saltiness of their fan favorite, tofu-based chilaquiles.
41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena 91103
https://www.sageveganbistro.com/
INGO'S TASTY DINER
Get ready to elevate your diner experience with locally-sourced produce and an all-day Happy Hour menu with live jazz music every Sunday to boot! This New Orleans inspired restaurant is also an historic treasure.
1213 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica 90403
https://ingostastydiner.com/
INTELLIGENTSIA COFFEE
Intelligentsia Coffee's new location in Hollywood serves up a wide-array of some of the smoothest coffee in town. The company prides itself on working closely with farmers to source the best coffee while helping the communities it's sourced from. Team your cup o' joe with their pre-packaged brunch items that you can take to go or have plated in the café. What's even cooler? The location sits on what was once the home of French painter, Paul DeLongpre, whose home and gardens were one of L.A.'s first tourist attractions at the turn of the 20th century. The history of the space is invoked through murals, penny-tiled ceilings and photos of the famed artist.
6401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood 90028
https://www.intelligentsiacoffee.com/los-angeles-coffee
REPUBLIC OF PIE
See why Republic of Pie has our vote! More than just a well-deserved sugar coma, this cafe has everything you need to enjoy a perfect brunch, from spinach croissants to Fruity Pebbles French Toast and a vegan hash that made Tina Malave swoon! It's a family-friendly spot too, because the kids can enjoy cartoons on the TV on the weekends. Every evening, they feature live performances from local artists and bands.
11118 W Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood 91601
https://www.republicofpie.com/
FRUZION
If the sweet smell of crepes doesn't draw you in, surely the promise of warm, melted Nutella will! This Lebanese based restaurant has made a name for itself with its sweet and savory crepes, waffles and Lebanese fruit cocktails.
Two locations: 21534 Devonshire St., Chatsworth, and 1831 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale.
https://www.fruzion.com/