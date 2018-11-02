Greatest thing since sliced bread: Celebrate National Sandwich Day at one of Orange's top spots

To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up Orange's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.
1. Bruxie
PHOTO: Stephie L./YELP
Topping the list is Bruxie. Located at 292 N. Glassell St., the breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular sandwich joint in Orange, boasting four stars out of 3,942 reviews on Yelp.
The regional chain -- with additional outposts from Las Vegas to South Korea -- serves up fried chicken and waffle sandwiches complete with additions like chili honey, Sriracha sauce, cider slaw and applewood smoked bacon.
Other options include waffle or bun sandwiches like the roasted turkey club and the El Jefe -- a carnita-spice rub fried chicken sandwich with cabbage-jalapeno slaw, chipotle mayo and pickled red onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Mead's Green Door Cafe
Photo: Christian P./Yelp
Next up is Mead's Green Door Cafe, situated at 642 W. Chapman Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,035 reviews on Yelp, the vegetarian/vegan cafe, has proven to be a local favorite in the community of Old Towne Orange.
The spot comes courtesy of Gary Mead Jr., explains the business on its website, who created the eatery to "symbolize a greener way of living."
On the menu, look for plant-based sandwich options like the Nutty Monkey with chunky peanut butter, sliced bananas and local honey; and the Green Door Habit -- a vegan sandwich with housemade hummus, avocado, smokey tempeh, sliced tomato and arugula. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. Hollingshead's Delicatessen
Photo: lisa t./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Hollingshead's Delicatessen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 644 reviews on Yelp. You can find the family-owned and operated deli and bar, which offers sandwiches and more, at 368 S. Main St.
Look for sandwich specialties like the All American with ham, cheddar, mayo and more on an onion roll; or the Exterminator consisting of Liverwurst, Swiss, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and onion on rye. (Check out the full menu here.)