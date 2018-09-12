FOOD & DRINK

Greek restaurant Estiatorio Louká opens its doors in Beverly Hills

Photo: Martin G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Greek spot has you covered. Located at 340 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills, the new arrival is called Estiatorio Louka.

With a name that pays homage to a small village in the central Peloponnese, Louka "is an ode to family, tradition and philoxenia," or the ancient Greek concept of hospitality, explains the eatery on its website.

On the menu, look for rustic offerings such as lentil soup; wild sauteed squid with barrel-aged feta, fresh herbs and tomato; and braised lamb shoulder with oregano, potatoes, chive and tzatziki.

For dessert, indulge in housemade baklava with phyllo, honey citrus syrup, walnuts and pistachios; or fried baby Greek doughnuts with cinnamon, micro mint and more. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Estiatorio Louka has been warmly received by patrons.

Brown M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "This is my favorite place in the whole Beverly Hills area. It looks like you're not even in the U.S., but somewhere in the beautiful romantic part of Europe. I've never eaten such a delicious Greek food."

"The best Greek restaurant in the L.A. area hands down," added Yelper George K. "The decor is awesome. The wines are imported from Greece, which complement the food just perfectly."

Head on over to check it out: Estiatorio Louka is open from 5:30-10 p.m. daily.
