FOOD & DRINK

Ground House Burger brings unique burgers and more to Santa Ana

Photo: Ground House Burger/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score signature burgers and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to Santa Ana, called Ground House Burger, is located at 201 E. Fourth St.

The newcomer has an additional outpost in Irvine and features specialty burgers like the Pinoy with banana ketchup aioli, and the Magical burger -- a creation praised by celebrities, TV shows and food websites alike.

Indecisive when it comes to sides and sauces? Check out the spot's Fry Roulette, a french fry-themed platter complete with six different sides and 12 accompanying sauces, from Sriracha mayo and teriyaki aioli to Tabasco cream and zesty pepper.

With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Ground House Burger is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Wafaa H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7, wrote, "Best quality burger in awhile! If your a meat lover, or not at all, they have choices for you. The burgers are customizable if you don't like certain toppings. The buns are amazing!"

"I found this place because of Instagram," shared Yelper Leanne B. "The fry wheel was something my kids really loved. We thought the food was really good. The hype was there, but they back it up. It's a quality burger place with a bright future."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ground House Burger is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Ana
FOOD & DRINK
Give these healthy foods a makeover in 2019
Some Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella fears
Fun facts about peanut butter
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana
Child accidentally shoots mom outside Norwalk preschool
Disneyland changing park infrastructure to prep for 'Star Wars' land
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
Man fatally shot outside strip club in Bassett
Dodgers host 350 firefighters who battled Woolsey, Hill fires
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Show More
Give these healthy foods a makeover in 2019
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Some Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella fears
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
VIDEO: Man smashes windshield in OC road rage incident
More News