Ground House Burger brings unique burgers and more to Santa Ana

A new spot to score signature burgers and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to Santa Ana, called Ground House Burger, is located at 201 E. Fourth St.
The newcomer has an additional outpost in Irvine and features specialty burgers like the Pinoy with banana ketchup aioli, and the Magical burger -- a creation praised by celebrities, TV shows and food websites alike.
Indecisive when it comes to sides and sauces? Check out the spot's Fry Roulette, a french fry-themed platter complete with six different sides and 12 accompanying sauces, from Sriracha mayo and teriyaki aioli to Tabasco cream and zesty pepper.
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Ground House Burger is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Wafaa H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7, wrote, "Best quality burger in awhile! If your a meat lover, or not at all, they have choices for you. The burgers are customizable if you don't like certain toppings. The buns are amazing!"
"I found this place because of Instagram," shared Yelper Leanne B. "The fry wheel was something my kids really loved. We thought the food was really good. The hype was there, but they back it up. It's a quality burger place with a bright future."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ground House Burger is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
