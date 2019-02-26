FOOD & DRINK

GuacAmigos brings upscale Mexican fare to Newport Beach

Photo: A B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Located at 2607 W. Pacific Coast Highway, the fresh addition is called GuacAmigos and it comes courtesy of three restaurateur brothers and professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, Save Newport reports.

On the menu, look for starters such as fresh fish ceviche, caviar tacos and fried avocado slices. Specialty "taco decks" are on offer as well, with protein options that range from King crab and carnitas to seared ahi tuna and waygu carne asada.

Other notable menu offerings include fajitas, burritos and elevated entrees such as camarones con rajas -- a dish consiting of grilled jumbo prawns, cilantro-lime rice, roasted poblano cream sauce and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With three stars on Yelp, GuacAmigos is still finding its footing.

Jennifer Irene G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, "Granted the view is beautiful, but the service and the atmosphere is not good enough for the prices."

"Great view, great atmosphere, great staff and great food," shared Yelper Preston E. "A little pricey, but I would say worth the price."

GuacAmigos is now open at 2607 W. Pacific Coast Highway., so stop in to try it for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNewport Beach
FOOD & DRINK
Lucky Charms-themed beer on tap from Virginia brewery
Blue Bottle Coffee brings coffee, tea and more to Woodland Hills
The 4 best escape game spots in Los Angeles
Burgerim brings customizable sliders and more to University Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bill would let CA drivers register vehicle every other year
Early-morning earthquakes rattle Norwalk and WeHo
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Yorba Linda dog dies after being beaten in break-in, couple says
Teen boy dies after being shot in Pomona
Long Beach reaches out to Angels to explore possible stadium
Lucky Charms-themed beer on tap from Virginia brewery
6 reported cases of hepatitis C leads to investigation of local clinic
Show More
SoCal public defender killed in plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Police searching for infant's remains in Corona landfill
From jail, Culver City parents deny killing baby
Study examines link between racism, black homelessness in LA
Jorge Ramos detained, released by Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela
More News