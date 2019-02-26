GuacAmigos brings upscale Mexican fare to Newport Beach

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. Located at 2607 W. Pacific Coast Highway, the fresh addition is called GuacAmigos and it comes courtesy of three restaurateur brothers and professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, Save Newport reports.
On the menu, look for starters such as fresh fish ceviche, caviar tacos and fried avocado slices. Specialty "taco decks" are on offer as well, with protein options that range from King crab and carnitas to seared ahi tuna and waygu carne asada.
Other notable menu offerings include fajitas, burritos and elevated entrees such as camarones con rajas -- a dish consiting of grilled jumbo prawns, cilantro-lime rice, roasted poblano cream sauce and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With three stars on Yelp, GuacAmigos is still finding its footing.
Jennifer Irene G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, "Granted the view is beautiful, but the service and the atmosphere is not good enough for the prices."
"Great view, great atmosphere, great staff and great food," shared Yelper Preston E. "A little pricey, but I would say worth the price."
GuacAmigos is now open at 2607 W. Pacific Coast Highway., so stop in to try it for yourself.
