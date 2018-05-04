FOOD & DRINK

GuYi Restaurant spices up Brentwood with Sichuan fare

Photo: Qingyi S./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Sichuan on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Housed in the former Elaine's Garden space on the top floor of Brentwood Gardens at 11677 San Vicente Blvd., GuYi Restaurant specializes in elevated Sichuan and northern Chinese fare.

The restaurant has a laid-back vibe, with wire-frame clouds floating from the ceiling and Chinese music playing in the background.

Start off with sliced pork with garlic sauce or beef tripe in chili oil. For entrees, look for options like crispy squid with spicy salt, shredded pork with Sichuan garlic sauce, fried pickled cabbage with vermicelli or quick-fried pork intestines.

GuYi Restaurant has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp.

Will X., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 12, said, "Definitely glad to finally see a Sichuan spot on the west side and GuYi is not afraid to bring the heat. The dishes are flavorful and will make you sweat or numb your mouth a bit."

And Hu Y. added, "They have many more choices compared to other Chinese restaurants in the Brentwood area. If you live in west L.A. and already have enough express Chinese food, this is a good place for you to dine in. If you like authentic Chinese food, try GuYi!"

Head on over to check it out: GuYi Restaurant is open Monday and Wednesday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
