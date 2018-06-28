H Bar brings traditional American fare and cocktails to Irvine's Hyatt House

A new lounge and traditional American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called H Bar, the new arrival is located at 2320 Main St., in Irvine's Hyatt House hotel, just minutes away from John Wayne Airport.
The eatery features creative cocktails and fresh, made-to-order menu options. Bar bites and entrees range from sandwiches and sliders to soups and Korean street tacos.
Thirsty? Complement your tasty eats with an ice-cold craft beer, glass of wine or specialty cocktail.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, H BAR currently has a five-star rating.
Vicki B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Delicious chicken caprese sandwich and must try kale side salad -- delish! Staff were wonderful, recommended and delivered!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. H BAR is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
