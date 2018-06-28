FOOD & DRINK

H Bar brings traditional American fare and cocktails to Irvine's Hyatt House

Photo: H BAR/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new lounge and traditional American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called H Bar, the new arrival is located at 2320 Main St., in Irvine's Hyatt House hotel, just minutes away from John Wayne Airport.

The eatery features creative cocktails and fresh, made-to-order menu options. Bar bites and entrees range from sandwiches and sliders to soups and Korean street tacos.

Thirsty? Complement your tasty eats with an ice-cold craft beer, glass of wine or specialty cocktail.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, H BAR currently has a five-star rating.

Vicki B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Delicious chicken caprese sandwich and must try kale side salad -- delish! Staff were wonderful, recommended and delivered!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. H BAR is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News