FOOD & DRINK

Haagen-Dazs is giving away ice cream Tuesday

An image from Haagen-Dazs' Facebook account features a promotion for the company's "Free Cone Day" campaign. (HaagenDazsUS/Facebook)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Tuesday is "Free Cone Day" at Haagen-Dazs.

The iconic ice cream company is giving away one free scoop between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at participating locations.

The free scoop will be served in a cup, sugar cone or cake cone -- and the promotion is limited to one per guest.

Haagen-Dazs is giving away the ice cream to thank its loyal fans. The company is also encouraging customers to learn more about honey bees, which help produce the ingredients used in more than a third of its ice cream flavors.

Haagen-Dazs encouraged customers to support the bees by donating to the Xerces Society to help reach a goal of planting 1 million acres of habitat for bees.

To find your nearest participating shop, visit the Haagen-Dazs shop locator.

Here is a list of participating locations in the Los Angeles area:

Americana at Brand
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210

Media City Center
201 East Magnolia
Burbank, CA 91501

Glendale Galleria
1113 Glendale Galleria
Glendale, CA 91210

The Grove
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036-3154
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamfree fooddessertsbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News