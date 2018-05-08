Haagen-Dazs is giving away ice cream Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Dessert lovers, rejoice! Tuesday is "Free Cone Day" at Haagen-Dazs.
The iconic ice cream company is giving away one free scoop between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at participating locations.
The free scoop will be served in a cup, sugar cone or cake cone -- and the promotion is limited to one per guest.
Haagen-Dazs is giving away the ice cream to thank its loyal fans. The company is also encouraging customers to learn more about honey bees, which help produce the ingredients used in more than a third of its ice cream flavors.
Haagen-Dazs encouraged customers to support the bees by donating to the Xerces Society to help reach a goal of planting 1 million acres of habitat for bees.
To find your nearest participating shop, visit the Haagen-Dazs shop locator.
Here is a list of participating locations in the Los Angeles area:
Americana at Brand
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Media City Center
201 East Magnolia
Burbank, CA 91501
Glendale Galleria
1113 Glendale Galleria
Glendale, CA 91210
The Grove
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036-3154