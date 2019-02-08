FOOD & DRINK

Friday is National Pizza Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate National Pizza Day with these fun facts about the beloved food's origins. (Shutterstock)

Saturday is an excellent day to celebrate your love of pizza. It's National Pizza Day!

The history of the beloved cheesy food dates back 1,000 years when the word originated. The food itself derives from flatbread of the 18th century. It evolved into what we know and love today after tomatoes were added.

Kick back with a slice (or a few slices), and celebrate the yummy holiday with the fun facts in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzawatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & worldhistory
FOOD & DRINK
Happy National Bagel Day!
Chef's all-natural nourishing diet
3 new traditional American spots in Los Angeles
New Asian fusion spot Bento Moderno opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Deputies find stolen vehicle associated with Culver City missing infant
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Rain expected to hit parts of SoCal Friday night
City Hall to tackle rat infestation amid downtown typhus outbreak
Ex-LAPD commander says she was fired because she's a woman
911 CALL: Audio played in court as 'master herbalist' stands trial in boy's death
Mountain High gets heaviest snowfall in decade
WATCH: SoCal girl on heart donor list gets 'Star Wars' surprise from doctor
Show More
City Council to vote on resolution declaring LA a 'sanctuary city'
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
New suicide prevention center opens doors in Century City
2 DTLA buildings to be considered for Historic-Cultural Monuments list
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
More News