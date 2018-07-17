Searching for a new bakery? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh addition, called HappySweet Bakery, is located at 17408 Beach Blvd. in Huntington Beach.
Established in 2010, the bakery closed up its shop in Compton late last year and has reopened in a bright new space with the motto "Live Happy. Life is Sweet," the bakery explains on its website.
Specializing in artisanal desserts, the bakery features a variety of fresh baked delights like cream puffs, cookies, flan, macarons and more. Other noteworthy offerings include sponge cake with fruit filling, strawberry choux rings, tiramisu and fruit tarts with ricotta.
Custom orders are on offer as well, along with catering for your next big event.(See the full catering menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, HappySweet Bakery is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Kelly N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "I'm not much of a pastry person, but this place definitely opened my eyes. Everything here seemed delicious and it is. Daily fresh and baked to perfection."
"Amazing eye-catching desserts!" said Yelper Cynthia N. "The owner is the queen of macarons. There are a variety of flavors from cookies and cream, mango, pistachio, chamoy, red velvet and Thai tea, just to name a few!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. HappySweet Bakery is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
HappySweet Bakery brings artisanal desserts to Huntington Beach
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News