LA fixture Harold & Belle's celebrates 50 years with Mardi Gras festivities

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For 50 years and three generations of owners, Harold & Belle's in Jefferson Park has been serving up Creole food and Southern hospitality for Angelenos.And there was no better time for the community fixture to celebrate its anniversary than this week's Mardi Gras festivities.Gumbo, oysters, beignets - all the New Orleans classics were served up for Fat Tuesday in a party complete with masks, beads and music.To see how the restaurant and its patrons celebrated Cajun-style, watch the video above.