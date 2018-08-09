FOOD & DRINK

Hasiba opens in Pico-Robertson with kosher, vegetarian fare

Photo: Hasiba/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new Middle Eastern spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Hasiba, the new addition is located at 8532 Pico Blvd. in Pico-Robertson.

Eater Los Angeles reports that the restaurant is the brainchild of Alex Phaneuf, Or Amsalam and Ben Amsalam -- the same group behind Lodge Bread bakery in Culver City.

Expect to find a kosher, vegetarian menu consisting of dishes like Israeli salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, herbs and citrus; wild mushroom hummus made with onion, chermoula, tahina and herbs; and sabich -- a traditional Jewish pita sandwich with fried eggplant, crispy potato, hard-boiled egg and more. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp so far, Hasiba has been warmly received by patrons.

Tamir L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 8, wrote, "Amazing food with great atmosphere. The food -- I'm an Israeli and it's pretty tough to impress me with Israeli food, but they definitely did!"

"This has to be the coolest, hippest Mediterranean spot I've dined at, and I've dined at many," shared Yelper Joi R. "The vibe is pretty chill, with communal-style seating. Perfect for groups or even if you're dining alone."

Head on over to check it out: Hasiba is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
