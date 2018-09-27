FOOD & DRINK

Healthy, fast-casual chain Everytable opens in Compton

The line was out the door at the grand opening of Everytable in Compton.

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
The healthy, fast-casual chain Everytable has opened in Compton.

Everytable is a restaurant concept dedicated to making healthy food affordable and accessible to everyone. The line was out the door at the grand opening of the sixth location.

"Everytable coming to Compton is such a blessing to our city. It's the first restaurant that offers fresh salads and amazing options," said Compton Chief of Staff Melissa Freey.

The price of the food being sold in each location reflects what the residents in that area can afford. The Santa Monica location sells salads and bowls for about $7 and the Compton location will sell them for about $5.

Everytable also has a "Pay if Forward" wall. Customers can leave their spare change with a note on the wall for someone else who might walk into the store without enough money for a meal.

"Everytable is based on the belief that healthy food is a human right and should be affordable and accessible for everybody," said Everytable CEO Sam Polk.

They also plan to hire locally for this location.
