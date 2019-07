EMBED >More News Videos A new Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opened Friday at Westfield Santa Anita.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're a Hello Kitty fan, you might want to say hello to a bright pink pop-up in Commerce.A Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up will be open through this coming weekend at the Citadel Outlets, near the food court.The cafe on wheels will be serving up tasty treats and selling Hello Kitty merchandise.The Japanese cartoon character is a multi-billion dollar brand that's popular worldwide.