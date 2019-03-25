Here are Beverly Grove's 3 newest businesses to open

Dark Moon Studios
165 S. Crescent Heights Blvd.
Dark Moon Studios is a tattoo spot that offers custom tattoos by three resident artists. Prices depend on the artist's hourly rate and how long the tattoo will take. And make sure to plan ahead -- the tattoo shop is by appointment only.
Dark Moon Studios' current Yelp rating of five stars out of six reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Heather Z., who reviewed Dark Moon Studios on March 22, wrote, "Getting a tattoo can be nerve-racking but everyone at Dark Moon Studios does such a great job at making the experience fun and laid back. And the outcome is always exactly what you want. I am so happy with my tattoos and I can't wait to come back for more. If you want to vibe with some dope people and leave with a great piece of art, go to Dark Moon Studios!"
And Laren S. noted, "Angel is an amazing artist. She spent so much time asking me questions on what I wanted in the tattoo and what stylistically I was looking for. She's incredibly skilled in her craft and focused all her time on my tattoo. Her artwork is stunning and would be a perfect addition to anyone who wants something personal and creative."
Dark Moon Studios is open from 12-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Friday.)
The Shelby
8445 W. Third St.
The Shelby is a wine and cocktail bar and New American spot named for owner Chad England's maternal family home.
The menu features dishes like crispy artichokes, garlic shrimp and spicy sausage, the hanger steak sandwich and steamed PEI mussels alongside sides like macaroni and cheese and smashed homestyle potatoes. The restaurant also offers a daily happy hour menu, dollar oysters on Mondays and a $30 deal for appetizers and entrees on "Supper Sundays."
The Shelby's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Bailey K., who reviewed The Shelby on March 6, wrote, "The restaurant has a calm and trendy ambience with low, intimate lighting and rustic-modern chic decor, which definitely suits this area of Los Angeles."
Randy B. added, "The space is very welcoming. It's a spacious bar with very comfortable bar stools. There is a lounge seating area, along with small collection of four top tables and booths around the outer edges for eating and drinking in style. The atmosphere was great and a pretty good place for after work and late night happy hour food and drink options."
The Shelby is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Wednesday-Saturday.
Groundwork Coffee
8121 W. Third St.
Groundwork Coffee is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, that has locations across Los Angeles and in Portland, Oregon.
The full-service cafe offers a full brunch menu served daily, with dishes like breakfast burritos, fried egg sandwiches, vegan breakfast tacos, short rib burritos and avocado toast. When it comes to drinks, this spot serves organic teas and coffees, as well as house specialties like its pour-over coffee brewed by the cup, Vietnamese iced coffee and horchata cold brew.
Groundwork Coffee currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Dakota D., who reviewed Groundwork Coffee on Feb. 21, wrote, "It's a brand new space, very clean and bigger than I expected. There is a coffee counter where one can order a coffee beverages, ready-made pastries and goods, and fresh breakfast and brunch items to order. The set up is great for to-go orders or dining in. The cold brew (on tap) is five stars -- rich, a little bold and smooth. "
And Yelper Max S. wrote, "Cool space. Good pastry selections. Friendly staff."
Groundwork Coffee is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
---
