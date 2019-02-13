Here are Beverly Grove's 5 newest businesses to open

Beautycon Pop
333 La Cienega Blvd.
Photo: Beautycon POP/Yelp
Beautycon Pop is a pop-up shop and cosmetics and beauty supply spot.
The pop-up store, just like experiential spots like the Museum of Ice Cream, is an Instagram-friendly place that offers visitors eight immersive rooms for photos. It also has a retail store with curated brands and an on-site salon to get hair and makeup done.
Beautycon Pop's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Anna P., who reviewed it on Jan. 21, wrote, "I had a blast at Beautycon Pop. There were several rooms for photo ops. My favorites were the crystal ball with the pool filled with silver confetti, the white staircase replicating the Drake video and the Beyonce Runway. There are also makeup artists and hairdresser available on site and a mini retail makeup store at discounted prices."
And Helen Y. wrote, "This place is great for Instagrammers. They have very nice galleries for photos and photo machines that take video recordings. At the end of the galleries, you also have the option of getting your hair done or makeup done or both."
Beautycon Pop is open from noon-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
Tocaya Organica
8500 Beverly Blvd., Unit 107
Photo: Tocaya Organica/Yelp
Tocaya Organica is a Mexican spot.
The restaurant serves high-end healthy Mexican food. On the menu, look for tacos, burritos, salads, quesos and seasonal dishes like Spanish cauliflower rice.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp, Tocaya Organica has been getting positive attention.
Esbeyde G. noted, "The food is delicious! There are so many healthy options, with such great and authentic Mexican flavors. Tocaya's customer service is top notch. Tocaya employees are friendly and welcoming. The food is always presentable and comes out fast."
Yelper Stephanie K. wrote, "There's a lot of options available for veggie and meat eaters alike. There are salads, burritos and bowls with pre-selected ingredients and you can choose a protein option and a cheese option to add. The guacamole was good, but very pricey for the small amount you get. The thinly sliced, crispy plantain chips were unexpectedly delicious and unique."
Tocaya Organica is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Curry Bowl Indian Express
8504 W. 3rd St.
Photo: Curry Bowl Indian Express/Yelp
Curry Bowl Indian Express is an Indian spot.
On the menu, look for vegetable samosas, chicken pokora, goat biryani, chicken vindaloo curry and shrimp chow mein.
Yelp users are excited about Curry Bowl Indian Express, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Yelper Mike L., who reviewed Curry Bowl Indian Express on Jan. 24, wrote, "Best Tikka Masala in town. Curry Bowl blows the competition away in taste and in value. And they're super friendly."
Richard P. noted, "Fast and friendly service! Food was delicious, mild in heat because it is prepared for the masses, but full of flavor. If you're a vegetarian, give it a try!"
Curry Bowl Indian Express is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Inko Nito
8338 W. 3rd St.
Photo: Kevin P./Yelp
Inko Nito is a Japanese and Korean spot, offering barbecue and more.
The restaurant, which has locations in London and Downtown LA, offers Japanese robatayaki. On the menu, look for grilled baby gem lettuce with Korean chili and roasted onion wafu dressing; kimchi rice with Korean miso, spring onions, sesame and egg yolk and a variety of nigaki sushi.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 82 reviews on Yelp, Inko Nito has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Anna P., who reviewed Inko Nito on Feb. 3, wrote, "Inko Nito is a Japanese restaurant infused with Korean spices grilling their food on a Robata grill. The venue is modern sexy and plays great music for a nice hangout vibe. The cool mock-tails that came with the menu were all so delicious. "
Eric B. noted, "The nigiri/roll hybrids were innovative, the shishito peppers were great and the tiny fried shrimp were excellent. The skewers were lovely, and so was the ambiance: the decor, music and even glassware all added to the experience."
Inko Nito is open from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Close Quarters Barbershop
8240 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2
Photo: Close Quarters Barbershop/Yelp
Close Quarters Barbershop is a barbershop.
Owner Mike Pedicone has opened his own shop after working at other barbershops for years. It also offers custom clay pomade and scented candles.
Close Quarters Barbershop currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jon W., who reviewed Close Quarters Barbershop on Nov. 6, wrote, "Mike provides the best cuts at reasonable prices. His lines are clean and his fades are smooth. This shop is fantastic too, from the aesthetic to the location. If you're looking for a barber, this is the place to go, and Mike is your guy."
Alex G. noted, "Mike, the owner of Close Quarters, has been cutting my hair for a while now and he's a master of his craft. His new shop is fantastic. It's well appointed and masculine without being 'bro-ish.'"
The new spot has yet to post its hours online.