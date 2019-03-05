Here are Culver City's 3 newest businesses to open

Simonette
3927 Van Buren Place
Photo: Nada S./Yelp
Simonette is a French cafe, bar and bistro.
Located in the Palihotel Culver City, the all-day French cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu, look for classic French dishes such as nicoise salad, steak frites, chicken paillarde and moule frites.
With a four-star Yelp rating out 56 reviews, Simonette has been getting positive attention.
Melanie G. noted, "Cute little restaurant at the new Pailhotel in Culver City. The restaurant is pretty small and they have a heated patio. Beautiful ambiance and overall great restaurant. The drinks were delicious and we enjoyed our food."
Yelper Jacqui S. wrote, "The design of the restaurant and hotel is welcoming and chic. It's a fun place for drinks with friends or a date. I had the tomato soup and french fries."
Simonette is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 8 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Aldea Home & Baby
3825 Main St.
Photo: Aldea Home & Baby/Yelp
Aldea Home & Baby offers baby gear and furniture, home decor, and more.
The shop, which also has a San Francisco location, features a curated collection of baby products, children's toys and decor and art pieces. With a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable products, the shop is a member of the Green Business Bureau. The store offers mommy and me and prenatal yoga classes on Saturday mornings and story time on Tuesday afternoons.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Aldea Home & Baby has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Marie C., who reviewed Aldea Home & Baby on Feb. 14, wrote, "This place is perfect for the super cool, super trendy baby. It offers kids and baby furniture, clothes, strollers and rocking chairs. They also sell hostess gifts and gifts for your home."
Shiran W. noted, "There's a play area for kids. I got to shop in peace for a half hour! There are so many cool and beautiful things to buy and look at. Gifts for the adults, home decor, fun eco toys and nice kids' furniture. What a great addition to the downtown Culver area!"
Aldea Home & Baby is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Shanti Hot Yoga
8770 Washington Blvd.
Photo: Shanti Hot Yoga/Yelp
Shanti Hot Yoga is a yoga spot.
The yoga spot offers a daily open house for the community to explore the flagship location and learn more about becoming a founding member of the community.
Shanti Hot Yoga currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating solid reviews.
Yelper Nicole S., who reviewed Shanti Hot Yoga on Jan. 23, wrote, "The community is such a great group of people with everyone being friendly with positive energy. The monthly events have been amazing to attend."
Yelper Haley S. wrote, "This place is special. They have started cultivating a beautiful studio. Everyone was very warm and knowledgeable about yoga personal health and wellness. Great location and free parking! Plus there is a great healthy market next door to grab a snack after class. "
Shanti Hot Yoga is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
