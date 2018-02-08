FOOD & DRINK

Here Are Encino's 3 Newest Businesses To Open

By Hoodline
Itching to discover the newest businesses to open in Encino? From a Chinese spot to a sushi bar, read on for the newest businesses to make their debut in this part of Los Angeles.

Sushi | Bar


16101 Ventura Blvd.

Photo: Sushi | Bar/Yelp

Hidden behind cocktail lounge Woodley Proper, Sushi l Bar has just eight seats. With owner and chef Phillip Frankland Lee at the helm--part of the team behind Woodley Proper and Scratch | Bar--the intimate sushi speakeasy offers a 17-course omakase (chef's choice) experience.

Focused on seasonal fare, the menu changes daily. Expect offerings like albacore tuna with crispy onions and ponzu, uni from Santa Barbara, foie gras, and West Coast oysters.

Reservations are released daily, starting at 10am.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Sushi l Bar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Jim G., who reviewed Sushi l Bar on November 4th, wrote: "How can one be transported back in time to a land of the highest quality fish, creative dishes like you have not seen before, all while paired with intriguing cocktails to complement it all?"

Lissa G. noted: "Everything is outstanding! The preparation is unique, the fish is absurdly fresh and high quality, the portions are perfect, and the experience is one of a kind! Chef Lee manages to surprise me again with his innovation and his love for food."

Sushi l Bar is open Wednesday-Sunday from 5pm-9pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

The Blazin' Crab


17237 Ventura Blvd.

Photo: Victoria P./Yelp

The Blazin' Crab specializes in Creole cuisine with a California twist. While the Los Angeles-based eatery--which has three other locations--is focused on seafood by the pound, it also offers signature dishes and appetizers on its wide-ranging menu.

For seafood by the pound, look for shrimp, crawfish, lobster, king crab, and more. There are also sides that include Cajun garlic fries, garlic noodles, and raw oysters. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 59 reviews on Yelp, The Blazin' Crab has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Dania E., who reviewed The Blazin' Crab on January 6th, wrote: "Service was phenomenal, location was great and food was amazing. Beware, mild is more like spicy, but my husband and I enjoyed it. The spice is made with ghost peppers which is why it's probably which is why it's probably so hot for mild."

And Nina Y. wrote: "Came here with my girlfriends on a Friday night and and we had a fun time. Great location and attentive service. "

The Blazin' Crab is open Friday and Saturday from noon-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-9pm.

Spicy Lime Thai


15928 Ventura Blvd.

Photo: Orachorn T./Yelp

Spicy Lime Thai is a family-owned restaurant that specializes in classic Thai dishes, including salads, noodles, curries and seafood.

Look for the grilled shrimp salad with lemongrass, onions and chili paste with spicy lime dressing; the Panang curry with red bell pepper in a coconut milk sauce topped with kaffir lime leaves; and whole fish steamed or fried.

Spicy Lime Thai's current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Christianna R. wrote: "I can honestly say I've never had better Thai food. The dishes are exquisitely flavored with spices and flowers grown by the owners. I can't choose a favorite dish--there are just so many of them!"

Shawn Y. noted: "Amazing Thai food! Really enjoyed the lemongrass tea, Tom yum soup, lemongrass pork and the homemade coconut ice cream!"

Spicy Lime Thai is open weekdays from 11am-9:30pm, and weekends from noon-9:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News