Food & Drink

Here are Huntington Beach's top 3 spots for vegan eats

Vegan Nirvana. | Photo: Centi L./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite vegan spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegan eateries around Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.


1. Vegan Nirvana




Topping the list is Vegan Nirvana. Located at 7862 Warner Ave., Suite 110, the vegan eatery, which offers sandwiches and wraps, is the most popular vegan restaurant in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,196 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vegilicious




Next up is VegiLicious, situated at 16821 Algonquin St., Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp, the modern Japanese vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bodhi Tree Vegan Cafe




Last but not least, check out the Bodhi Tree Vegan Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 464 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese vegan eatery at 501 Main St., Suite E.
  • Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling
  • This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time
  • Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go


---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhuntington beachhoodline
TOP STORIES
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father arrested after young son was brought into CHLA with severe injuries
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
Woman, 2 kids rescued in Palmdale desert after alleged kidnapping
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Uber, Lyft drivers holding LA protest over wages
Show More
Eyewitness This: IE bloodhound nabs assault suspect, sugary drinks tax, $750M Powerball jackpot
Dead gray whale washes up in Malibu
Memorial service to be held for Trinity Love Jones
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
More TOP STORIES News