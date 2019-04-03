Here are Melrose's 3 newest businesses to open

MaVie Cafe
345 N. La Brea Ave.
Photo: maVie cafe/Yelp
MaVie Cafe is a restaurant that serves up savory and sweet crepes, as well as salad and a variety of buckwheat toasts.
Yelpers recommend ordering the raclette crepe, made with fingerling potatoes, raclette cheese, prosciutto crudo, cornichons and pearl onions. In the mood for something sweet? Go for the cocoa crepe, topped with pure cocoa, premium sugar and whipped cream.
(Check out the rest of the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about MaVie Cafe, which currently holds 4.5-stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Robert B., who reviewed MaVie Cafe on March 6, wrote, "When it comes to crepes this place hits out of the ball park. Absolutely delicious. Our server recommended a special they had, which was a ratatouille crepe, which was excellent."
Simon T. noted, "We attended the soft opening of MaVie and were suitably impressed. We shared two savory galettes -- one ratatouille and one wild catch -- and both were really delicious. We then shared a crepe and went for a sweet option -- Zest. Again, delicious."
MaVie Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
The Antidote
7378 Melrose Ave.
Photo: the antidote/Yelp
The Antidote is a spot to score vitamins, supplements and more. The store offers CBD-based products like cosmetics, oils, masks, serums and lotions.
The Antidote currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Alia D., who reviewed The Antidote on March 13, wrote, "This is the place! All CBD. The staff was so helpful and let me sample a lot of the balms and lotions."
Mohnia P. noted, "Love this store! They carry only CBD that's THC free, so it makes it really easy to find what I'm looking for."
The Antidote is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Auburn
6703 Melrose Ave.
Photo: auburn/Yelp
Auburn is a cocktail bar and New American spot. The fine dining restaurant offers a nightly tasting menu. Each diner has a chance to craft their own four, six or nine-course meal, with optional wine pairings.
The set dinner menu features items like Sonoma duck, halibut, wagyu and Hiramasa crudo. Or, sit at the bar to order from a traditional a la carte menu. (You can view the current menus here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Auburn has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Guillaume B. noted, "We had an amazing experience the second day of operation; everything was perfect. Food was delicious and beautiful. Service was perfect and the pace of the dinner so relaxing. The place is so nice and quiet."
Yelper Jeffrey F. wrote, "Exceptional at every level, a non-pretentious, yet world class and brilliantly inspiring gastronomic experience. Chef Bost and his talented brigade are destined for multiple Michelin stars. Don't wait, go and go often. Can't wait until my next visit."
Auburn is open from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
---
