Here are Silver Lake's 3 newest businesses to open

California Sun
3903 Sunset Blvd.
California Sun is a pizza and beer spot.
The menu offers New York-style slices and pies and Detroit deep dish pizza. It has an extensive beer selection, with a rotating tap of 14 draft beers and 140 canned beers.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out 10 reviews, California Sun has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Mo G., who reviewed California Sun on Feb. 2, wrote, "So glad that Detroit-style pizza has made its way to the West Coast. I love the decor. The seating feels like it opens the restaurant for more conversation. Great choices of beer and cider, awesome pizza and friendly staff. "
Jamie E. noted, "This place has the potential to be awesome. The staff is friendly and accommodating. Lots of beer and food to go, which has been missing in the area forever."
California Sun is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
La Pergoletta
2827 W. Sunset Blvd.
La Pergoletta is an Italian spot.
The restaurant specializes in homemade fresh pasta and sauces. The menu also offers antipasti, salads, bruschetta, risotto and main dishes. This is the restaurant's second location.
La Pergoletta currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Marielisa A. noted, "I've always loved the Los Feliz location and was so happy when I heard there was going to be a Silver Lake location. Like the original, the house-made pasta is so tasty. The new building is bigger and has more of a date-night vibe."
Yelper Katherine C. wrote, "Homemade pasta, great service and a truly cozy atmosphere. The lunch special is not to be missed!"
La Pergoletta is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Wildfang
3430 W. Sunset Blvd.
Wildfang is a women's clothing store, offering clothing, shoes, accessories and more.
Wildfang is a female-founded and women-run apparel store from Portland, Oregon. It is known for promoting menswear that women can wear. This is the first LA location.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Wildfang has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Debbie P., who reviewed Wildfang on Dec.12, wrote, "Wildfang is known to have a more masculine style of clothing, but made for women. They have long-sleeved button-ups, short-sleeved button-ups, tank tops, etc."
Chloe C. noted, "It's a fabulous space, so safe yet so cool. Wildfang excels in men's wear made to fit a modern woman. The prices are fair and I feel good supporting a queer-owned company that puts a palpable emphasis on female empowerment."
Wildfang is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
