Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Anaheim

Tierra Mia Coffee
Photo: Omar E./Yelp
Tierra Mia Coffee is a place to score coffee and tea that's located at 201 N. State College Blvd. The California-based chain has more than a dozen locations in the state. It offers an assortment of pastries such as churro muffins and chocolate croissants. Earning 4.5 out of 16 reviews, this spot is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to midnight.
Experimac Anaheim
Photo: Experimac Anaheim/Yelp
Head over to 1081 N. Tustin Ave., Suite 115, and you'll find Experimac Anaheim. Receiving five stars out of four reviews, this place offers mobile phone and electronics repair.
La Michoacana Deluxe
Photo: Rosana G./Yelp
La Michoacana Deluxe is a dessert shop and creperie, offering authentic Mexican ice cream made from fresh fruits. Recently opening its doors at 937 S. Euclid St., Suite B in Southwest Anaheim, it has already scored 3.5 stars out of three reviews.

