Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Anaheim

Tierra Mia Coffee. | Photo: Andy H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Anaheim? From a coffee shop to a computer repair spot, read on for the newest businesses to make their debuts near you.


Tierra Mia Coffee





Photo: Omar E./Yelp

Tierra Mia Coffee is a place to score coffee and tea that's located at 201 N. State College Blvd. The California-based chain has more than a dozen locations in the state. It offers an assortment of pastries such as churro muffins and chocolate croissants. Earning 4.5 out of 16 reviews, this spot is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to midnight.

Experimac Anaheim




Photo: Experimac Anaheim/Yelp

Head over to 1081 N. Tustin Ave., Suite 115, and you'll find Experimac Anaheim. Receiving five stars out of four reviews, this place offers mobile phone and electronics repair.

La Michoacana Deluxe




Photo: Rosana G./Yelp

La Michoacana Deluxe is a dessert shop and creperie, offering authentic Mexican ice cream made from fresh fruits. Recently opening its doors at 937 S. Euclid St., Suite B in Southwest Anaheim, it has already scored 3.5 stars out of three reviews.
