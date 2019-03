Here are the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Anaheim

Tierra Mia Coffee

Experimac Anaheim

La Michoacana Deluxe

Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Anaheim? From a coffee shop to a computer repair spot, read on for the newest businesses to make their debuts near you. Tierra Mia Coffee is a place to score coffee and tea that's located at 201 N. State College Blvd. The California-based chain has more than a dozen locations in the state. It offers an assortment of pastries such as churro muffins and chocolate croissants. Earning 4.5 out of 16 reviews, this spot is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to midnight.Head over to 1081 N. Tustin Ave., Suite 115, and you'll find Experimac Anaheim . Receiving five stars out of four reviews, this place offers mobile phone and electronics repair. La Michoacana Deluxe is a dessert shop and creperie, offering authentic Mexican ice cream made from fresh fruits. Recently opening its doors at 937 S. Euclid St., Suite B in Southwest Anaheim, it has already scored 3.5 stars out of three reviews.---