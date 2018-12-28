Here are the 3 newest businesses to launch in Newport Beach

Chihuahua Cerveza
3107 Newport Blvd.
Photo: christian +./Yelp
Chihuahua Cerveza is a brewery and beer bar, offering tacos and more
Chihuahua Cerveza says on its website that they are "an independently-owned, domestically brewed Mexican-style lager, inspired by the strong Mexican culture in Southern California."
It brews four different lagers, which are on tap and are served in glasses with the company logo, a chihuahua, on them. It also serves tacos, nachos and the Big Chihuahua, which is a burrito big enough for two.
Chihuahua Cerveza is off to a strong start, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews from Yelpers.
Nancy R., who was among the first to review it on Dec. 21, wrote, "Great tacos and great beer! As a Mexican, it's hard to find good tacos around here and this place has great quality tacos! A simple menu where it doesn't take you forever to decide what you want: tacos, burritos, nachos and sides."
Yelper Alie H. added, "Officially my new favorite spot! Everything was delicious, from the salsa bar to the fresh brews! Biggest fish taco I have ever had and the nachos were amazing! Definitely coming back."
The brewery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Jolt e-Fitness
3419 E. Coast Highway, Corona Del Mar
Photo: jolt e-fitness/Yelp
Jolt e-Fitness is a weight loss center, gym and personal training spot.
If you don't have the time, or the motivation, to spend a couple hours each day at the gym, Jolt e-Fitness fills in the gap. It is a studio with an EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) workout that requires only 20 minutes, but is close to the equivalent of 90 minutes. There are different packages available to purchase sessions. (Learn more about the workout here.)
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.
Jane H., who reviewed it on Dec. 16, said,"Truly the best workout in town. It works every muscle in the body in only 20 minutes. Being a mom of four, it's hard for me to take time out of my day to workout, but because everything about this is in and out, I'm able to do this at least once a week."
Justin H. added, "After a month of witnessing significant improvements in my wife's BMI, strength and endurance, I decided to give Jolt a try. The workout was painless and very manageable, but, at the end, I definitely felt like I have been with a personal trainer for six hours even though I only had a 20 minute session."
Interested? Stop in from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Capputeano Cha
3305 Newport Blvd., Unit B
Photo: jennifer h./Yelp
Capputeano Cha is a new spot to score coffee, tea, bubble tea, juice and smoothies.
Look for pudding milk tea, matcha & cheese foam, a cucumber and lemon smoothie and grapefruit black tea among the many varieties listed on the menu.
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating from eight reviews.
Yelper Kate Y., who reviewed it on Nov. 21, said, "This boba spot is not like the trendy, coffee-shop boba places that are popping up everywhere. Rather, it is has a homey and authentic feel and offers an amazing traditional milk tea! The boba is perfectly cooked, chewy and flavorful. I will continue to come here and support this gem!"
Ronen S. noted, "The cutest little tea shop. Straight-from-China authentic bubble tea. Parking can be confusing, but there is free parking right behind the shop in a small lot. Nice variety of options for bubble tea. Small snacks, but no actual meals."
It's open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, so check it out. (It's closed on Monday.)