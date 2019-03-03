Food & Drink

Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Costa Mesa

Photo: Bunch of Munchies/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in Costa Mesa? From an authentic Mediterranean eatery to a cafe and cooking school to a unique dessert spot, read on to see the newest businesses to make their debut recently.

Pita Pita





Photo: Pita Pita/Yelp

Pita Pita is a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern eatery that's located at 901 S. Coast Drive, Suite C180. This newcomer, which has other outposts in Aliso Viejo and Laguna Hills, specializes in authentic Mediterranean fare like gyro pitas, Greek flatbreads and lamb kabobs with lentil rice. (You can view the full menu here.)

Stonewall Kitchen Cafe and Cooking School




Photo: Stonewall Kitchen Cafe & Cooking School/Yelp

Stroll past 3333 Bear St. -- Macy's Home Store in South Coast Plaza -- and you'll find Stonewall Kitchen Cafe and Cooking School, a new traditional American spot, offering hearty sandwiches and more. Demonstration cooking classes are on hand complete with experienced chefs, new recipes, cooking techniques and generous portions of each course. (You can check out the full course schedule here.)

Bunch of Munchies





Photo: Mai W./Yelp

Bunch of Munchies is a new dessert spot, offering elevated crispy treats and more, that's located at 350 Clinton St. And with five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The fresh addition comes courtesy of married team Jessica and Mark Aguilar, explains the business on its website, who began this endeavor "to create something fun and a bit different for people to enjoy." Look for unique flavors like dark chocolate matcha, churro, hazelnut and Double Decker Cake Batter -- a mashup of Fruity Pebbles, original crispies and chocolate cake batter frosting. (See the full assortment here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
