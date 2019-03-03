Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Costa Mesa

Pita Pita
Photo: Pita Pita/Yelp
Pita Pita is a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern eatery that's located at 901 S. Coast Drive, Suite C180. This newcomer, which has other outposts in Aliso Viejo and Laguna Hills, specializes in authentic Mediterranean fare like gyro pitas, Greek flatbreads and lamb kabobs with lentil rice. (You can view the full menu here.)
Stonewall Kitchen Cafe and Cooking School
Photo: Stonewall Kitchen Cafe & Cooking School/Yelp
Stroll past 3333 Bear St. -- Macy's Home Store in South Coast Plaza -- and you'll find Stonewall Kitchen Cafe and Cooking School, a new traditional American spot, offering hearty sandwiches and more. Demonstration cooking classes are on hand complete with experienced chefs, new recipes, cooking techniques and generous portions of each course. (You can check out the full course schedule here.)
Bunch of Munchies
Photo: Mai W./Yelp
Bunch of Munchies is a new dessert spot, offering elevated crispy treats and more, that's located at 350 Clinton St. And with five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
The fresh addition comes courtesy of married team Jessica and Mark Aguilar, explains the business on its website, who began this endeavor "to create something fun and a bit different for people to enjoy." Look for unique flavors like dark chocolate matcha, churro, hazelnut and Double Decker Cake Batter -- a mashup of Fruity Pebbles, original crispies and chocolate cake batter frosting. (See the full assortment here.)
