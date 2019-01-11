Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Culver City

---
Wild Child Gym
9715 Washington Blvd.
Photo: Wild Child Gym/Yelp
Wild Child Gym is an indoor children's play space.
The business offers daily classes and open play time, and hosts birthday parties, children's yoga and martial arts. There's also a small boutique gift shop.
Yelpers are fans of Wild Child Gym: it's got five stars out of seven reviews thus far.
Yelper Keren W., who was among the first to review it on Dec. 7, wrote, "Wild Child is such an amazing gym. We just had my son's third birthday party there and it was so original, creative and down to earth. Wai and his team are so engaging with the kids and energetic and integrated with the kids the entire time. Their games are so creative and they truly know how to make a birthday kid feel special!"
Rachel F. added, "Gorgeous indoor play space in downtown Culver City! The staff is wonderful and provide so much fun for kiddos of all ages. The space is clean and beautiful with no plastic toys in sight!"
Intrigued? The new spot is open from 9 a.m.-6:15 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Round Table Pizza
6000 Sepulveda Blvd.
Photo: Round Table Pizza/Yelp
Round Table Pizza is a spot to score pizza and more.
Located inside Westfield Mall, look for pizzas like the King Arthur's Supreme with pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, linguica, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives, or Guinevere's Garden Delilght with tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives. The menu features wings and salads as well.
It's getting mixed reviewed so far, with a three-star rating out of 17 Yelp reviews.
S W., who reviewed it on Nov. 24, wrote, "It was such a zoo at the mall. In the restaurant, though, it was nice and calm. The staff was delightful, genuinely kind and extremely helpful. Our food came out perfect as ordered. A very pleasant dining experience."
Jordan G., however, said, "Appalling customer service. Was refused delivery and hung up on despite having had delivery from this location on previous occasions."
Hungry? Round Table Pizza is open for business from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Frank Fitness LA
12625 Washington Blvd.
Photo: FRANK FITNESS LA/Yelp
Frank Fitness LA is a personal training spot.
Certified trainer Frank Dominguez offers private training and group training at the Do It Now Fitness Club or wherever the client wants to train.
The personal trainer is getting good reviews so far, with five stars out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Michelle K., who reviewed Frank Fitness LA on Oct. 14, wrote, "Frank is the best trainer I've ever had! When I started personal training a couple years ago, I worked with other trainers and never saw results. I thought it was just because I needed to do more sessions or give it more time, but, as soon as I switched and started working out with Frank, I actually started noticing a real change in my body. "
And Michael D. added, "Frank is very knowledgeable and knows how to mix the exercises up so your muscles are always challenged. He can do a full body workout or isolate muscle parts, and is great at mixing in cardio and CrossFit exercises to get your heart rate up too."
Available by appointment only, it's open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)