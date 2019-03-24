Here are the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Santa Monica

The Habit Burger Grill
A newcomer to Santa Monica, The Habit Burger Grill is a spot to score chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and salads that's located at 3001 Wilshire Blvd., Suite A. On the menu, look for barbecue bacon burger and the tri-tip steak sandwich. View the menu here.
Brows By Naomi
Head over to 1333 Second St., Suite 46 in Santa Monica and you'll find Brows By Naomi. Services include eyebrow and facial waxing, threading and tweezing.
Sweetgreen
New to 1517 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica is Sweetgreen, a vegetarian spot, offering salads and more. On the menu, look for salads, seasonal dishes, warm bowls. The winter menu features a winter maple squash salad, buffalo chicken bowl and miso bowl. View the menu here.
Phoenix Classical Pilates
New to 2412 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 208 in Santa Monica is Phoenix Classical Pilates, a Pilates spot. It offers private and group pilates mat and reformer classes.
