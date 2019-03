Here are the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Santa Monica

The Habit Burger Grill

Itching to discover the newest businesses to open in Santa Monica? From a burger grill to a pilates spot, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive near you.A newcomer to Santa Monica, The Habit Burger Grill is a spot to score chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and salads that's located at 3001 Wilshire Blvd., Suite A. On the menu, look for barbecue bacon burger and the tri-tip steak sandwich. View the menu here Head over to 1333 Second St., Suite 46 in Santa Monica and you'll find Brows By Naomi . Services include eyebrow and facial waxing, threading and tweezing.New to 1517 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica is Sweetgreen , a vegetarian spot, offering salads and more. On the menu, look for salads, seasonal dishes, warm bowls. The winter menu features a winter maple squash salad, buffalo chicken bowl and miso bowl. View the menu here New to 2412 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 208 in Santa Monica is Phoenix Classical Pilates , a Pilates spot. It offers private and group pilates mat and reformer classes.---