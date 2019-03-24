Food & Drink

Here are the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Santa Monica

Photo: Sweetgreen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to discover the newest businesses to open in Santa Monica? From a burger grill to a pilates spot, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive near you.


The Habit Burger Grill




A newcomer to Santa Monica, The Habit Burger Grill is a spot to score chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and salads that's located at 3001 Wilshire Blvd., Suite A. On the menu, look for barbecue bacon burger and the tri-tip steak sandwich. View the menu here.

Brows By Naomi




Head over to 1333 Second St., Suite 46 in Santa Monica and you'll find Brows By Naomi. Services include eyebrow and facial waxing, threading and tweezing.

Sweetgreen




New to 1517 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica is Sweetgreen, a vegetarian spot, offering salads and more. On the menu, look for salads, seasonal dishes, warm bowls. The winter menu features a winter maple squash salad, buffalo chicken bowl and miso bowl. View the menu here.

Phoenix Classical Pilates




New to 2412 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 208 in Santa Monica is Phoenix Classical Pilates, a Pilates spot. It offers private and group pilates mat and reformer classes.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksanta monicahoodline
TOP STORIES
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father arrested after young son was brought into CHLA with severe injuries
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
Woman, 2 kids rescued in Palmdale desert after alleged kidnapping
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Uber, Lyft drivers holding LA protest over wages
Show More
Eyewitness This: IE bloodhound nabs assault suspect, sugary drinks tax, $750M Powerball jackpot
Dead gray whale washes up in Malibu
Memorial service to be held for Trinity Love Jones
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
More TOP STORIES News