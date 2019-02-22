Here are the 5 newest businesses to open in West Hollywood

By The Way Burger
Photo: By The Way Burger/Yelp
By The Way Burger is a spot to score burgers and more that recently opened at 8719 Santa Monica Blvd.
The burger offerings include grass-fed beef, Kobe beef, veggie, salmon and sliders. The menu also features sides like Parmesan fries, handcrafted onion rings and corn on the cob.
So far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
It's open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pacifique
Photo: Pacifique/Yelp
Pacifique is a New American and Japanese spot, that recently opened at 631 N. La Cienega.
The Japanese-inspired menu includes chwanmushi (a Japanese egg custard dish), yuzu tart and kaarage, among other options.
It's getting positive feedback so far with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Hungry? Pacifique is open from 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Kock Dog
Photo: Kock Dog/Yelp
Kock Dog is a spot to score hot dogs and more that recently opened its doors at 8943 Santa Monica Blvd.
The menu offers gourmet hot dogs and sausages. The signature hot dogs include the Kockadoole with bacon, cheddar cheese and sauerkraut. The sausage offerings include beef hotlinks, chicken andouille and the original Kock dog.
With four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a good start thus far.
The eatery is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight Monday and Tuesday, and 11: 30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Society Room
Photo: Michelle L./Yelp
New to 8289 Santa Monica Blvd. is Society Room, a cocktail bar and speakeasy.
It is located inside the Conservatory, a multi-tiered space that also includes a streetside cafe and a full restaurant. Society Room celebrates the craft and art of bartending with striking decor and handcrafted cocktails.
The new bar is making a good impression thus far on Yelp, with four stars out of three reviews.
The new speakeasy has yet to post its hours online.
Pure CBD
Photo: Pure CBD/Yelp
New to 8285 Santa Monica Blvd. is Pure CBD, an herbal shop.
It sells a range of CBD products, including creams and lotions, pet products, edibles, tea and coffee.
It's getting strong feedback so far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
The new shop is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
---
