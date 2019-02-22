FOOD & DRINK

Here's where to get the best sushi in Santa Monica, delivered

Photos: UberEats

By Hoodline
There may be dozens of restaurants in and around Santa Monica that serve sushi, but not all of those establishments offer delivery sushi.

So where should you order from when you're looking for fresh rolls but aren't interested in rolling out to a sit-down restaurant?

To find out, we compared the eateries listed on delivery service provider UberEats with our own Yelp analysis to locate the best sushi delivery spots that deliver to Santa Monica -- for when you've got the hunger, but not the energy.

Noma





This Santa Monica go-to for sushi rolls and more keeps local cravings at bay with a selection of bento boxes and sushi combinations. Though the delivery offering is rather streamlined, Noma does offer three different chef's choice combos, including the Sushi Harmony (five pieces of sushi and California roll or spicy tuna roll, served with miso soup and salad) and Hiru Combo (four pieces of sushi and any special roll, also served with miso soup and salad).

Order delivery with UberEats >>>

Tom's Sushi House





From tempura to sashimi to teriyaki bowls and Korean specialities, too, Tom's offers a delivery spread sure to please any palate, sushi lover or not. But plentiful sushi options make this local spot a delivery standout. Nigiri options range from albacore and unagi to four- and eight-piece samplers, while sashimi options include a 12-piece sampler, with three pieces each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and albacore. Not in the mood for sushi? There's bibimbap and bulgogi, too!

Order delivery with UberEats >>>

Fresh in the Box





From noodles to bento to sushi and sashimi, Fresh in the Box comes equipped to handle any craving. If you're in the market for raw fish, there's plenty to choose from, including special rolls like the Venice (shrimp tempura with crab), sashimi bowls, and straightforward nigiri like the tuna avocado roll and crispy spicy yellowtail roll. Bonus: there's Japanese curry and ramen on offer, too.

Order delivery with UberEats >>>

Sunny Blue





If you're all about sushi rice, Sunny Blue has your number: 21. That's how many different varieties of omusubi are on offer at this Santa Monica-based Japanese spot, which specializes in Japanese rice balls with different classic and seasonal fillings, from spicy salmon to miso beef to sweet and sour chicken. It's not technically sushi, but it may scratch the same itch for a yummy bite of Japanese flavors.

Order delivery with UberEats >>>
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai makes El Camino Real debut, with ramen and more
New Pacoima gym Planet Fitness opens its doors
New Harvard Heights bakery Paris Baguette opens its doors
Here are the 5 newest businesses to open in West Hollywood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, expected in bond court
Pico Union: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
La Crescenta family captures mountain lion lurking in backyard
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2019
Show More
ABC7 Salutes: West LA VA building to house homeless vets
2 men released from prison with help from Loyola Law School students
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Chris Burrous cause of death released
4 suspects sought in theft ring targeting SoCal cosmetics stores
More News