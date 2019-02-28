Food & Drink

HiFi Kitchen brings Filipino fare to Historic Filipinotown

Photo: Kim N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Thursday, February 28th, 2019 10:26PM
A new Filipino spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Historic Filipinotown, called HiFi Kitchen, is located at 1667 Beverly Blvd.

The casual take-out and delivery spot serves Filipino-American comfort food dishes like chicken adobo and pork belly with sauteed vegetables served over rice. There are vegetarian options as well, including a savory tomato stew and marinated mushrooms. Side dishes include lumpia, a Filipino spring roll, and tinola, a chicken soup served with wedges of green papaya.

A number of desserts from Creme Caramel LA are also available, including ube upside-down pie and halo halo pudding.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Char B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "The la'ing (dried taro leaves in coconut milk) was delicious. I believe they said it did not have shrimp paste in it, making it a vegan option. The interior is clean and bright with a dope mural of subtle quirky icons pertaining to the Filipino culture."

And Alwyn S. wrote, "The chicken adobo and lechon kawali are the bomb with a hipster twist in it. Also, try the ube creme pie. The spot is harder to find, but the name of the place makes up for it. "

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. HiFi Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleshoodline
TOP STORIES
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers plead not guilty to murder
Updated 44 minutes ago
LA council bans restaurants from automatically providing plastic straws
Updated an hour ago
Search for stabbing suspect prompts school lockdown in Pasadena
Updated 9 minutes ago
SoCal storm: Rain to begin Friday night
Jordyn Woods: 'I'm not a homewrecker' in Kardashian brouhaha
Updated 28 minutes ago
Upland school calls police on 5-year-old boy
Warmbier's parents rebuke Trump, blame North Korea in son's death
Show More
VIDEO: Hit-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Eyewitness This: Help for homeless students, Tesla Model 3's lower price, celebrating Dr. Seuss
Updated 2 hours ago
LAPD seeks help catching mail thieves seen on video
Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Hamza bin Laden
SpaceX debuts new crew capsule in crucial test flight
More TOP STORIES News