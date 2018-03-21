FOOD & DRINK

'Highland Park Brewery' Debuts In Chinatown

Photo: Ron F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new brewery has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1220 N. Spring St. in Chinatown, the new arrival is called Highland Park Brewery.

This newcomer is the first expansion for the brewery, which first got its start with a previous brewery "under the same roof as The Hermosillo" in Highland Park, according to the business' website.

The new Chinatown location features a larger brewing facility, restaurant and tasting room.

If you're going for the brews, expect to see a rotating selection, including Fill Pils, a German-style pilsner, a 4 Pillars West Coast IPA and Oaked Just Right barrel-aged lager.

As for eats, look for a selection of snacks like Dungeness crab cake sliders with celery root remoulade and charcuterie and cheese. Entrees include the Indian coconut curry with cashews and cauliflower. (You can check out the full menu of offerings here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

The S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 18th, said, "Will eclipse anything in the area as a 'must do' while in LA. Full panoramic view out of the front of the building of Chinatown, State Historical Park and Dodgers Stadium."

Yelper Ron F. added, "First Impressions: What a beautiful new brewpub for the new branch of Highland Park Brewing. It's located in Chinatown across the street from Nick's Cafe (great ham steaks!) and the LA State Historical Park."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Highland Park Brewery is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm-11pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday from noon-11pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
