Food & Drink

Hip hop music makes cheese taste best, study says

EMBED <>More Videos

Study: Hip hop music makes cheese taste best. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2019.

A unique study out of Switzerland finds that music can affect the taste of cheese, and seems to indicate that hip hop music in particular makes cheese taste best.

Researchers at Bern University of the Arts exposed five 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese to different kinds of music, played on a loop for six months-and-a-half months, 24 hours a day.

The songs were Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," Mozart's "Magic Flute," "UV" by Vril, "Monolith" by Yello and "Jazz (We've Got)" by A Tribe Called Quest.

Other cheeses were exposed to sound waves only, at different frequencies, but no music.

And one was a control cheese, exposed to silence.

Researchers found that the music had an impact on the strength of the smell, taste, and flavor of the cheeses.

A group of food professionals participated in blind taste-tests and declared that the cheese exposed to A Tribe Called Quest tasted best.

They said it was "significantly different from the other samples" when it came to both smell and taste.

Researchers say more investigation should be done in order to confirm the results and gain a deeper understanding of exactly what is going on
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthcheckfoodmusicstudyresearchcheese
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Memorial held for USC music student shot, killed near campus
New bridge housing center opening up in Hollywood
Lancaster super bloom becomes new hot spot, putting poppies in danger
Culver City parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
San Bernardino: Naked man running across 215 Fwy struck, killed
Show More
Up to 700 rats were living with elderly family in Ojai home, officials say
Pepper ball used after fight at Moreno Valley school
Vegas shootout outside Bellagio caught on camera
Angela Lansbury reflects on her 75-year acting career
Adult vaccines: Should everyone take them?
More TOP STORIES News