Holiday tradition: Christmas dinner at Chinese restaurants

Going out to a Chinese restaurant for Christmas dinner is a holiday tradition for many, dating back to the 19th century.For the restaurant staff, it can be a crazy, hectic day, but also a more lucrative one.The Green Apple Chinese bistro in Studio City, for example, expects to see about 1,000 people on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day - about double what they normally see on the holidays."The kitchen is people running around, trying to rush to make a dish for the next customer," said co-owner Thomas Jin.Workers get a holiday bonus, while diners often give bigger tips than usual because they're in a giving mood.The most popular dishes? Typically it's orange chicken and wonton soup.