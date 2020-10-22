LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium may not be hosting the World Series during this pandemic-shortened season, but fans can get the ballpark food experience at home while watching the games on TV.
The Hollywood eatery Home Plates is giving Dodger fans a chance to have part of the ballpark experience at home.
The restaurant has partnered with the team to deliver fan favorites like Dodger dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jacks during the World Series to homes in the Hollywood, West Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles areas.
Home Plates opened in July when this pandemic-shortened season started.
For Game 1 of the World Series, 300 families placed their order for food delivery - only available through Postmates.
"I'm really excited to do the best we can to get hot, great food out and bring a little bit of the ballpark to their fans in their home," says Michael Jacobs, CEO of Home Plates.
Jacobs is hoping this food service will become an even bigger hit as the Dodgers try to win their first World Series in more than 30 years.
Get the Dodger Stadium food experience delivered from Hollywood eatery Home Plates
Fans can have Dodger dogs, Cracker Jacks and other ballpark favorites delivered while they watch the World Series through a partnership between the team and Home Plates.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More