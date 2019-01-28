H.O.M. Italian Eatery brings Italian fare to Woodland Hills

If you've got Italian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to Woodland Hills, called H.O.M. Italian Eatery, is located at 21136 Ventura Blvd.
The eatery is owned and operated by the Morra family, which also opened the Da Pasquale and House of Meatballs restaurants. It offers a menu of homemade pizzas and regional pastas, as well as Nonna's meatballs, chicken cacciatore, branzino, tiramisu and mille foglie.
The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Nancy L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 22, wrote, "The atmosphere is warm and cozy, the food is as authentic as it gets and the wine list is perfectly balanced with a mix of regions."
And Liz S. wrote, "The caprese was beautiful and delicious. The burrata was exceptional. The Caesar salad was quite tasty. The grilled lamb chops were delicious."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. H.O.M. Italian Eatery is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
