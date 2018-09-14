FOOD & DRINK

'Hoodrat Snacks' will deliver Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Topo Chico, Mexican candies to your front door

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
You can get Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Topo Chico, even micheladas delivered to your home with this subscription box.

A San Antonio woman is cashing in on some of her favorite munchies, and she says you can get these popular Mexican-American street snacks delivered straight to your mailbox each month.

For as little as $18 a month, Hoodrat Snacks will send you a box full of popular foods, from spicy and sweet Mexican candies, all the way to Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Hoodrat even offers $15 boxes to tantalize all your taste buds, including the Ultimate Michelada Kit, Hot Cheetos and Cheese Kit and Frito Pie Kit.

The owner says she launched the service for fans of the subculture who might not have access to these kinds of snacks in their own towns.
