VALENTINE'S DAY

Hooters offers free wings to singles on Valentine's Day

Hooters is offering free chicken wings to people looking to shred pictures of their ex on Valentine's Day. ((AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File))

Single people looking to mend their broken heart with free food on Valentine's Day are in luck!

Hooters is offering free chicken wings to singles during the "shred 'em and forget 'em" event.

Anyone looking to shred the evidence of their past relationship can take an image of their ex to participating Hooters and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

Scorned lovers can also get a coupon for free wings by taking the #ShredYourEx quiz online.



According to the company, more than 18,000 people turned their heartbreak into a free meal in 2017.

Let the healing begin!
