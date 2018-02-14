Hooters offers free wings to singles on Valentine's Day

Hooters is offering free chicken wings to singles during the "shred 'em and forget 'em" event.
Anyone looking to shred the evidence of their past relationship can take an image of their ex to participating Hooters and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.
Scorned lovers can also get a coupon for free wings by taking the #ShredYourEx quiz online.
Assemble the crew! Join us for #ShredYourEx today and get 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings! It's like getting therapy AND wings for free. https://t.co/0zC05djVNd #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/N0f2c9ObAq— Hooters (@Hooters) February 14, 2018
According to the company, more than 18,000 people turned their heartbreak into a free meal in 2017.
Let the healing begin!